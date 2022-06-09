Indiana taxpayers - you might have more cash coming your way; here's what needs to happen first

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana taxpayers could be receiving more money.
Governor Eric Holcomb announced a plan to return $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers.
It follows higher than expected revenue performance this fiscal year.
If lawmakers approve Holcomb's proposal, each taxpayer will collect about $225.
That's in addition to the money people are receiving from the state's automatic taxpayer refund.
The governor says he's worked with lawmakers to call a special session before the end of the month to take action.