Indiana taxpayers - you might have more cash coming your way; here's what needs to happen first

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana taxpayers could be receiving more money.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced a plan to return $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers.

It follows higher than expected revenue performance this fiscal year.

If lawmakers approve Holcomb's proposal, each taxpayer will collect about $225.

That's in addition to the money people are receiving from the state's automatic taxpayer refund.

The governor says he's worked with lawmakers to call a special session before the end of the month to take action.

