Indiana students encouraged to apply to governor's STEM Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all Indiana High School students!
Now is your chance to apply for the 2023 Governor's STEM Team!
Governor Eric Holcomb developed the competition in 2017.
It's all about highlighting the state's top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math.
The program honors four students. Each winning student will receive $1,000 into an Indiana CollegeChoice Account.
The submission period is now open, and will run through Feb. 3.
Winners will be announced at a Statehouse ceremony in early May.
You can apply here.