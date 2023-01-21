 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Accumulating snow expected late tonight and early Sunday...

A quick moving area of low pressure will move across the Ohio
Valley late tonight and depart the region by Sunday afternoon.
Accumulating snow of 1 to 2 inches will be possible across
central Indiana from 400 AM through mid day as this system passes.
Isolated amounts of 3 inches will be possible.

Snow may result in slick and snow covered surfaces late tonight
and on Sunday morning. Exercise caution if you plan on driving.
Slow down and allow extra time time to reach your destination. Be
prepared to use winter weather driving skills.

Indiana students encouraged to apply to governor's STEM Team

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Calling all Indiana High School students!

Now is your chance to apply for the 2023 Governor's STEM Team!

Governor Eric Holcomb developed the competition in 2017.

It's all about highlighting the state's top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The program honors four students. Each winning student will receive $1,000 into an Indiana CollegeChoice Account.

The submission period is now open, and will run through Feb. 3.

Winners will be announced at a Statehouse ceremony in early May.

You can apply here.

Recommended for you