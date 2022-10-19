 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Indiana State University's Teachers of Tomorrow Event

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Madeline Blair is one of the many high school students who attended ISU's Teachers of Tomorrow event on Wednesday. She says it has always been her dream to become an educator.

ISU Teachers of Tomorrow Event

"I want to eventually open my own daycare and preschool facility, so I want to figure out what all my majors and everything else could be," said Blair.

Students were able to speak with faculty advisors, attend a "Mini" classroom, and tour the campus.

Blair says she has already learned about the opportunities ISU has to offer.

"They have a great study abroad program, and you can do your student teaching at any high school, eventually school, whatever you possibly want," said Blair.

With the current teacher shortage, the goal is to help students get a taste of what it means to become a teacher.

Sullivan High School teacher Laura Cross said, "Education is a possible career, they see the shortage, and they see that as an opportunity. As a guaranteed job placement and something where they can put their skills to use."

Blair understands why there is a huge teacher shortage problem, but that doesn't stop her from living up to her dream.

"There is a shortage because it's a hard subject, you don't get paid a ton of money, and you have a lot of long hours," said Blair.

Like many other students applying for colleges, she is looking forward to getting the full college experience.

"There are a lot of opportunities. There is the living and learning center of education if I want to live there. There are all these different sororities. There are multiple different dining halls, so I can meet a lot of different people there," said Blair.

A total of 86 students attended, and most of them we're hoping to become future educators themselves.

