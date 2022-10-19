Indiana State University's Teachers of Tomorrow Event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Madeline Blair is one of the many high school students who attended ISU's Teachers of Tomorrow event on Wednesday. She says it has always been her dream to become an educator.
"I want to eventually open my own daycare and preschool facility, so I want to figure out what all my majors and everything else could be," said Blair.
Students were able to speak with faculty advisors, attend a "Mini" classroom, and tour the campus.
Blair says she has already learned about the opportunities ISU has to offer.
"They have a great study abroad program, and you can do your student teaching at any high school, eventually school, whatever you possibly want," said Blair.
With the current teacher shortage, the goal is to help students get a taste of what it means to become a teacher.
Sullivan High School teacher Laura Cross said, "Education is a possible career, they see the shortage, and they see that as an opportunity. As a guaranteed job placement and something where they can put their skills to use."
Blair understands why there is a huge teacher shortage problem, but that doesn't stop her from living up to her dream.
"There is a shortage because it's a hard subject, you don't get paid a ton of money, and you have a lot of long hours," said Blair.
Like many other students applying for colleges, she is looking forward to getting the full college experience.
"There are a lot of opportunities. There is the living and learning center of education if I want to live there. There are all these different sororities. There are multiple different dining halls, so I can meet a lot of different people there," said Blair.
A total of 86 students attended, and most of them we're hoping to become future educators themselves.