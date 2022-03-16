Indiana State University's Give to Blue Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- March 16th is Indiana State's Give to Blue Day. Fans, students, and alumni are encouraged to donate to support ISU.
You can do this by going to indstate.edu/blue. You can support an area of ISU you are passionate about and become a matching donor. Those donations will be matched dollar for dollar.
Many Wabash Valley businesses will be joining in to show support for ISU by sharing a portion of their sales on Wednesday.
Donations will go towards a variety of programs, student scholarships, and study abroad experiences.
Associate Vice President of Advancement at ISU, Jeremiah Turner, told News 10 by donating you can change the life of a student.
"Well there's so many ways on campus this money will be impacting all of Indiana State University but the heart of give to blue day is how it supports our students. It provides them with many financial services that they need to continue their journey to earn a degree from Indiana State," Turner said.
The fundraiser will end on March 17 at midnight.