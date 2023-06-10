Indiana State University's baseball team eliminated in NCAA Super Regionals in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas. (WTHI) - Texas Christian University has eliminated Indiana State University in the NCAA baseball Super Regionals.
The final score in the second game of the best of three series was 6-4.
TCU beats ISU 6-4 to win NCAA super-regional 2-0. Sycamores great season is over and Horned Frogs are moving on to College World Series for first time since 2017. pic.twitter.com/Nf7wRhpnk6— Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) June 11, 2023
ISU took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. That's when ISU's Keegan Watson got an RBI single for the Sycamore's first run of the game. After that, Sycamore Miguel Rivera brought the second run of the inning home with an RBI single.
TCU came back in a big way in the 4th, putting up five runs. ISU scored two more in the 6th but couldn't recover after TCU's 4th inning rally.
TCU explodes for five runs in the fourth. Horned Frogs lead ISU 5-2 going to the fifth.— Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) June 11, 2023
Connor Fenlong just dealing so far. Strikeout to end the third for MVC Pitcher of the Year. He hasn’t allowed a hit yet. ISU 2-0 over TCU through three. pic.twitter.com/pSSsuYiwt9— Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) June 11, 2023
Sycamores fans may be outnumbered here at TCU but they are being heard early at Lupton Stadium. ISU fans very loud after their teams 2-0 start over TCU. pic.twitter.com/VtvyaR9QR7— Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) June 11, 2023
MVC Pitcher of the Year Connor Fenlong warming up in bullpen tonight. He’ll be trying to even series for Sycamores tonight vs TCU. pic.twitter.com/Xyzy9KLSU6— Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) June 10, 2023
Game one
The Sycamore lost 4-1 in game one.
This comes after a pair of 3rd inning home runs that gave TCU an early lead over ISU. TCU picked up another run in the 9th inning.
ISU's Keegan Watson hit a solo home run in the 9th to prevent the TCU shutout.
Former Sycamore skipper Bob Warn who guided ISU to 86 College Baseball World Series says he’s really proud of this years team. pic.twitter.com/0ENV1Ci556— Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) June 9, 2023
Small but mighty group of Sycamores fans here making themselves heard #Sports10 #RollTimber pic.twitter.com/dFkQpHngJq— Marty Ledbetter (@MartySports10) June 9, 2023