Indiana State University will not host baseball super regional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University says it will not host the NCAA baseball super regional this week.
TCU won against Arkansas Monday evening, leaving Indiana State the higher seed heading into the super regional - which would've allowed Terre Haute to be the host city.
In a statement on social media, the Athletic Department cited mentioned a lack of hotel space and a constrained staff as factors in not hosting. That's as the community prepares to host the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games after a busy couple of weeks for Indiana State.
"With the potential for multiple large-scale events occurring in the area simultaneously and due to NCAA limitations on hotel distance from the field, there is a lack of hotel space to handle the accommodations required to house the visiting team, the support staff for the games, and the ESPN production crew that would be in attendance."
The statement also mentioned staffing concerns.
"After hosting the Missouri Valley Tournament and the Terre Haute regional in back-to-back weeks, keeping additional staff available that are not already working Special Olympics has affected our potential workforce for another large-scale operation."
This year marks the 51st Summer Games to happen in Terre Haute. It's a historic tradition the Athletic Department says staff members are looking forward to supporting.
"We have a great relationship with Special Olympics coming to Terre Haute. We welcome them to our community this weekend and look forward to putting on another great event for them this year."
The Athletic Department thanked the community for the outpouring of support at the regional tournament over the weekend.
"Our baseball team will be heading on the road this weekend for the super regionals. We look forward to you making the trip and cheering on the sycamores as they continue postseason play on #TheRoadToOmaha."
Sports Director Rick Semmler says the Sycamores will head to TCU. Sports 10 will continue coverage of the tournament.