Indiana State University unveils Dreiser Hall renovations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University held a formal dedication for its renovated Dreiser Hall on Thursday.
The $18 million project was state-funded. Dreiser Hall is home to Student Media and the Department of Theater. The building was constructed in 1950. The renovations included upgrades to many original systems.
The project included improved learning spaces, an updated theater, and natural lighting features to enhance the look of the facility. The building also needed upgrades under the Americans with Disabilities Act, including a new elevator.
In her remarks, President Deborah Curtis thanked the governor and state lawmakers for making the project possible.