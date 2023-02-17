Indiana State University to raise food and housing costs, touts diversity and inclusion numbers following 2023 board of trustees meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University students will soon be paying more for room and board.
The change was approved Friday by the Indiana State board of trustees.
Students here at Indiana State will soon be paying slightly more for food and housing.
The increase was approved at Friday's board of trustees meeting.
Students at Indiana State with a traditional meal plan and traditional housing will be impacted.
The rate increase is 1.2%.
Indiana State University officials say all incoming on-campus freshmen live in traditional housing.
That means they will all be impacted by this increase.
The university administration says the rates are going up due to the rising cost of food.
After Friday's board of trustees meeting, News 10 got the chance to talk to university president Deborah Curtis.
She says the university didn't want to raise the cost of food too much.
She says even the current rate increase won't keep up with inflation.
Curtis also says most students can still afford the new rates.
"We are keeping this very affordable, and when we say, 'compare us' to our peers in this state, we are the most affordable public campus in Indiana with a statewide mission," Curtis said.
The university says these changes will affect the upcoming 2023 school year.
While the university is undergoing some changes to address budget concerns, the school is also celebrating positive diversity and inclusion numbers.
The university says 14% of the university's workforce is made-up "Of minority employees.
They also say there's been a 7% increase in African American students.
There have been 12 discrimination complaints which are fewer than there were last year.