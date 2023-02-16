Indiana State University to cut administration positions, programs as part of $2.3 million budget reduction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University will be cutting its administration budget by $2.3 million.
Some positions in academic affairs are being cut. The re-organization is part of the university's plan to address student enrollment.
The Indiana State University Board of Trustees met Thursday. At the meeting, university officials discussed different cuts.
The university is reducing its number of deans from nine to six. Some associated deans are also being cut. There will now be five, down from 12. Officials at Indiana State say people in these positions are leaving through retirements and resignations. Some of the individuals voluntarily took other roles within the university.
The university also says a small number of faculty have been informed that they will be laid off.
There will also be some program suspensions and eliminations. The changes will be to programs that already had low enrollment, or are obsolete.
University leaders say they believe these moves will help offset the impacts of the falling enrollment trend. The provost, Christopher Olsen, says he doesn't think students will feel a big impact.
"They really won't, no. And these are several layers removed from students' day-to-day existence," Olsen said.
We will continue to follow the board of trustees meeting through the remainder of the week.