Indiana State University to cut administration positions, jobs as part of $2.3 million budget reduction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University will be cutting its administration budget by $2.3 million.
That's as many positions in academic affairs are being cut.
The re-organization is part of the university's plan to address student enrollment.
The Indiana State University board of trustees met for the annual board of trustees meeting. At the meeting, university officials announced different cuts that will be happening.
The university is reducing its number of deans from nine to six.
Some associated deans are also being cut. There will now be five, down from 12.
Officials at Indiana State say people in these positions are leaving through retirements and resignations.
After that point, the positions will not be filled again.
The university also says a small number of staff will be laid off.
There will also be some program suspensions and eliminations.
We're hoping to learn more about that at tomorrow's board meeting.
University leaders say they believe these moves will help enrollment.
The provost, Christopher Olsen, says he doesn't think students will feel a big impact.
"They really won't, no. And these are several layers removed from students' day-to-day existence," Olsen said.
We will continue to follow the board of trustees meeting through the remainder of the week.