Indiana State University shows impressive results from First Destination Survey

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Legacy Power Plant Site,
Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 17.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday /9:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana State University shows impressive results from First Destination Survey

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been a big weekend for Indiana State University students! Saturday was graduation, and graduates are looking to the future!

The annual Indiana State University First Destination Survey showed a placement rate of 95% for the class of 2021 into jobs, the military, or graduate school.

The survey is done using protocols established by the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

The survey reported an average of $57,360 for ISU graduates.

Sixty-six percent of graduates stayed in Indiana.

The top employers for ISU graduates were Union Health, ISU, and the Vigo County School Corporation

Representatives say this survey shows that ISU graduates are prepared for life after college.

