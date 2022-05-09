Indiana State University shows impressive results from First Destination Survey

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been a big weekend for Indiana State University students! Saturday was graduation, and graduates are looking to the future!
The annual Indiana State University First Destination Survey showed a placement rate of 95% for the class of 2021 into jobs, the military, or graduate school.
The survey is done using protocols established by the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
The survey reported an average of $57,360 for ISU graduates.
Sixty-six percent of graduates stayed in Indiana.
The top employers for ISU graduates were Union Health, ISU, and the Vigo County School Corporation
Representatives say this survey shows that ISU graduates are prepared for life after college.