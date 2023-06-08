 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Friday...June 8th and 9th for all Indiana counties...

Smoke and fine particulate levels are expected to be in the
Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma,
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.


For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Indiana State University set to propose tuition increase

  • 0
Generic ISU
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is proposing a tuition rate increase.

The proposed increase is a total of $526 over the next two school years for full-time Indiana residents.

The university proposes an increase of about $130 for each of the next four semesters. The most recent school year cost about $9,400 in tuition.

If approved, in two years, tuition would be almost $10,000 for one year.

There will be a public hearing on the proposal on Monday. It's happening at 1:30 p.m. in Tirey Hall.

People can comment on the proposal at that time.

Recommended for you