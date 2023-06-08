Indiana State University set to propose tuition increase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is proposing a tuition rate increase.
The proposed increase is a total of $526 over the next two school years for full-time Indiana residents.
The university proposes an increase of about $130 for each of the next four semesters. The most recent school year cost about $9,400 in tuition.
If approved, in two years, tuition would be almost $10,000 for one year.
There will be a public hearing on the proposal on Monday. It's happening at 1:30 p.m. in Tirey Hall.
People can comment on the proposal at that time.