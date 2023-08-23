 Skip to main content
Indiana State University program aims to address teacher shortage and get high schoolers excited for college

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A program at Indiana State University hopes to tackle a local teacher shortage.

Students from the Education Profession Pathway Program were on campus Wednesday for the program kickoff.

It allows high schoolers to get college credit in education classes.

It sets them up to study education once they graduate.

The program was paid for by a grant through the Indiana Department of Education.

Leaders hope students will take their skills back home where teachers are needed most.

"We can build this pipeline where they get excited as high school students, they come to ISU, they finish their Educator Preparator Program, and they go back and teach for their home district." Said Malea Crosby, Director of Continous Improvement at Indiana State.

Students at Wednesday's kickoff also got to tour ISU's campus.

This is the second year of the program. Last year, there were 22 students involved. This year, there were 136.

