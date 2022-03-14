Indiana State University preps for "Give to Blue Day"

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI)- You could change the life of an Indiana State University student with just a simple donation.
On Wednesday, Indiana University is hosting "Give to Blue Day."
The 24-hour event begins at midnight, and donors can contribute online.
Funds raised will go towards scholarships and study abroad experiences.
Jeremiah Turner, Associate Vice President of University Advancement, said the funds raised on this day could really make a difference in a student's life.
"The scholarship support and the program support that we receive on Give to Blue Day is really critical in providing these opportunities for our students," Turner said. "And creating for them what really is a transformational opportunity to come to ISU and earn a degree."
For more information on Give to Blue, click here.