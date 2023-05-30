Indiana State University prepares to host NCAA tournament regional round

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute is relatively small when compared to the 15 other selected regional host cites. Seating just 2,000 fans, many are wondering what the stadium will look like come June 2nd.
Last weekend, the Sycamores hosted the MVC tournament, giving a glimpse of what this coming weekend may look like, although on a much smaller scale. Overall, ISU's athletic director shared things were viewed as a success. The program received positive reviews from opposing players, coaches, and fans.
It's clear that hosting the regional round is a different challenge. Star shortstop Randal Diaz spoke on the opportunity the city has with hosting.
"I mean, hosting here, it will be awesome," he said. "Like, probably the first time in history, it will be awesome. But we don't care where we are going, we are going for that championship."
Between the 16 host cites, the average capacity per stadium is just under 6,000 fans. Bob Warn field currently only sits 2,000. ISU athletic director Sherard Clinkscales says arrangements are being made to bring in extra seating for this weekend.
"We will be ready to go," he said. "Will we have a 6,000 seat stadium? No, but we will have everything. We will be the best Indiana State can be and it will be really good."
Other concerns include parking and hotel accommodations. Clinkscales says that despite the questions surrounding the university and Terre Haute hosting, Indiana State and the city's resume of hosting events speaks for itself.
"People have their opinions about Terre Haute and Indiana State," he said. "Our program is very well known and we have had a history of success. We are just proud to be able to host for the very first time."
ISU baseball head coach Mitch Hannahs says Terre Haute being selected as a host city has been a decade in the making.
"It means a lot," he said. "This program was established a long time ago...we have just been able to carry that on here over the last 10 years."
If you are looking to buy tickets for games this weekend, you can visit the ISU website here.