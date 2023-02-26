Indiana State University observatory hosts an open house

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People had the opportunity to take a deep look into space earlier tonight.
The John C Hook Observatory at Indiana State University held an open house for students and the public. The observatory opens once a month to look at planets and maybe even catch comets passing by.
Students could also get some hands-on experience with the telescopes. Directors say this is a unique opportunity.
"It's really unique. We're completely student run. We don't necessarily have a faculty member who's showing us how to do everything. At ISU we do a lot of hands-on learning and this is just one example," said Elynor Head, director at ISU observatory.
Directors encourage people to come out for an experience out of this world!