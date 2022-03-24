Indiana State University looks ahead to fall enrollment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials at Indiana State University held a meeting Thursday to address student enrollment and how the numbers have fluctuated in the past years.
So far, applications for first-year students are up 40% higher than last year, and the number of students who have confirmed they will be attending is up 30%.
Dr. Jason Trainer, the Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, says these numbers have never been seen before at Indiana State University.
“We’re very excited about how our numbers are coming together for the fall. Much of that has been years of putting these strategies and initiatives together, but we’re planning for record growth in our first-year class,” Trainer said.
