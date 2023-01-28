Indiana State University hosts racial injustice art exhibition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University held a new immersive art exhibit at the Fine Arts Building on Friday.
The art gallery is titled Public Blackness. Artists and directors are using this space to spark more conversation and healing for racial injustice in our country.
The main piece was an interactive mural of racial injustice victims. Visitors could write inspirational quotes and even draw on the painting itself.
Artists and curators hope to shine a light on racial stereotyping in today's society.
"We are a very diverse group of human beings in this world, but a lot of times we get bombarded with different stereotypes that may interfere with the racial relationships that we continue to have in this space and throughout the world," said Dr. Adeyemi Doss, multidisciplinary studies professor.
There will be a reception for the exhibitions on February 16, 2023.
For more information, click here.