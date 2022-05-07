Indiana State University holds spring commencement ceremonies

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Covington, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 17.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Covington, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana State University holds spring commencement ceremonies

  • Updated
  • 0
isu graduation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Grab your caps and gowns, because it's graduation day for Indiana State University students!

Thousands of friends, family, and loved ones came to celebrate at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.

From psychology to education to finance, dozens of different majors came out to be recognized.

After several years of hard-work, one graduate has some encouraging words for the next incoming class.

"Don't give up," Jada Jones, an ISU graduate said. "It might suck for the longest time, but don't give up. You're going to be so excited once your final assignment, your final homework page, or even that ten page paper you really don't want to write is done. It'll all be worth it in the end!"

A huge congratulations to all Indiana State University graduates!

