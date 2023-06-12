Indiana State University holds public meeting for proposed tuition rates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In what felt like an empty room, Indiana State University leaders met to discuss raising the yearly tuition for full-time students. Only one member of the public spoke. He says it is not right for the tuition rates to be the same as larger four-year schools in Indiana.
"Looking at that tuition increase, next year is going to be $9,992, which would then put Indiana State University at the same tuition for an in-state student as Purdue."
With the proposed tuition and mandatory fee increase, those same students will be paying $260 more per year in the 2023-2024 school year and $266 more in the following year. ISU president Deborah Curtis says despite a possible tuition increase, ISU is still the most affordable college in the state of Indiana.
"We just prioritize affordability for our students," she said. "Perhaps the point that I would like to make the most is that we still do remain the most affordable if you factor in tuition and fees."
President Curtis says she is aware of the struggling enrollment rates, but this decision is not based on that.
"We made reallocations in our budget to be able to manage that and set ourselves at a rare to meet the needs," she said. "So, this increase is not about enrollment. This increase is about the cost of doing business."
No matter the reason, the public say a rise in tuition can only make enrollment worse.
"I love my university, I am a two-time graduate," said one member of the public. "But apples to apples, I don't know if I tell my kind the same dollar to go to Indiana State over Purdue."
Be sure to follow along with News 10 as we will bring you all the updates as they come.