Indiana State University holds its Undergraduate Commencement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's graduation season! Indiana State University held its undergraduate commencement today!
Families, friends, and fellow graduates had big smiles on their faces as they walked across the stage to receive their diploma.
There were 2 ceremonies at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.
The first featured graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences, Scott College of Business, and the Bayh College of Education. The second had graduates from the College of Health and Human Services, and the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology.
“We are thrilled to see so many of our students being successful and beginning to make the next step in their lives," said Chris Macdonald, chair of Applied Clinical and Sciences Department.
Congratulations Sycamores and good luck with your next chapter in life!