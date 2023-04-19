Indiana State University holds early Earth Day celebration with over 50 local groups setting up booths on campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is celebrating Earth Day early.
Wednesday, over 50 local groups set up booths on the quad, from student organizations to area businesses.
Students and the community got to walk thru the area to learn more about our planet and how they can help keep it clean.
One student shared why she feels caring for the environment is so important.
"We live in such a beautiful environment; I want to keep that going for when I have grandkids and great-grandkids. I want to help the environment in as many ways as I can," Ellie Heerema said.
At the celebration, ISU's office of sustainability gave out environment-related prizes, including new bikes, shirts, plants and more.