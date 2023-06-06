Indiana State University has plans to expand its early childhood education center

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University President Dr. Deborah Curtis unveiled plans to expand the early childhood education center at Tuesday's County Council meeting.
The plan is to convert the Chestnut Building on ISU campus into an additional childcare center. The center would house 145 more children, with the possibility of serving more in the future. Right now, there is a large waitlist for it's center on Farrington Street in Terre Haute.
"We just need to be able to expand it. The goal here is to be able to engage others in the community who provide these services with high-quality curriculum and research-based strategies to make sure every 5-year-old is ready for school," ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis said.
She's asking the council for $3-million in American Rescue Plan money to put toward the $6.5 million project.
However, not all council members are on board. Councilman Aaron Loudermilk had a laundry list of concerns.
"In the past we've had agreements with the university with local government that have failed to come through," Councilman Aaron Loudermilk said.
Loudermilk and others also worry about ISU's declining population, and footing the largest part of the bill.
Dr. Curtis says the council's concerns aren't warranted. Particularly -- when it comes to enrollment.
"This topic has little to do with Indiana State University's enrollment -- it's this community. It's the people that want to go to work here and can't. They can't afford the childcare," Dr. Curtis said.
Dr. Curtis says if everything goes according to plan, the center will be open in May of 2025.
Council members Vicki Weger and Marie Theisz openly voiced support for this project. The council will vote on this item next Tuesday.