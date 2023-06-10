 Skip to main content
Indiana State University eliminated in NCAA Super Regionals in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas. (WTHI) - Texas Christian University has eliminated Indiana State University in the NCAA baseball Super Regionals.

The baseball team will return to Terre Haute Regional Airport around 2 p.m. Sunday and invite fans to welcome them back to town.

The final score in the second game of the best of three series was 6-4.

ISU took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. That's when ISU's Keegan Watson got an RBI single for the Sycamore's first run of the game. After that, Sycamore Miguel Rivera brought the second run of the inning home with an RBI single.

TCU came back in a big way in the 4th, putting up five runs. ISU scored two more in the 6th but couldn't recover after TCU's 4th inning rally.

ISU Game 2 at bat
ISU Game one

Game one

The Sycamore lost 4-1 in game one.

This comes after a pair of 3rd inning home runs that gave TCU an early lead over ISU. TCU picked up another run in the 9th inning.

ISU's Keegan Watson hit a solo home run in the 9th to prevent the TCU shutout. 

