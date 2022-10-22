Indiana State University celebrates Homecoming 2022!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's one of the biggest weekends of the year for students at Indiana State University.
Let's take a look at this year's ISU Homecoming celebrations.
Thousands of students, families, and alumni came out to celebrate Homecoming 2022 in downtown Terre Haute on Saturday.
Our News 10 team even made an appearance in this year's Blue and White Homecoming Parade.
The Homecoming festivities have been going on all week long and Saturday is the final day of celebrations.
This time of year is also a great time for former alumni to come back to campus. It's all about reconnecting and reliving some of their favorite college memories.
The ISU Alumni tent was decked out in all things blue and white featuring games, a photo booth, and more.
Organizers say this is a weekend they look forward to every year!
"Alumni is a big deal to everyone," Andrea Angel, the CEO of the ISU Foundation, said. "Students can see alumni come back and see how much pride they have in their institution. We want to do the best we can for those alumni and make them feel welcomed and at home, and just celebrate what it means to be an ISU Sycamore!"
Along with past students coming back to celebrate, the ISU Alumni Association welcomed prospective students to learn more about the university and tour the campus.