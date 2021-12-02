You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana State University being recognized on a national level

  • 0
Several facilities to be renamed after ISU Board meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State University is ranked nationally regarding social mobility.

The university is ranked in the top 14%.

ISU is second out of the 40 institutions in the state. The last several years, ISU has ranked first or second. 

This is the extent to which a college educates more economically disadvantaged students.

It's thanks to lower tuition while also graduating students into high-paying jobs.

This past fall, over half of the freshman class were first-generation students.

Tags

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

Recommended for you