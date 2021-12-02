Indiana State University being recognized on a national level

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State University is ranked nationally regarding social mobility.
The university is ranked in the top 14%.
ISU is second out of the 40 institutions in the state. The last several years, ISU has ranked first or second.
This is the extent to which a college educates more economically disadvantaged students.
It's thanks to lower tuition while also graduating students into high-paying jobs.
This past fall, over half of the freshman class were first-generation students.