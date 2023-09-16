Indiana State University basketball team shoots hoops with people with disabilities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State basketball team came together to support those with disabilities Saturday.
The Beautiful Lives Project made its way to Indiana State University for the second consecutive year. The organization works to allow adults and children with all disabilities the opportunity to experience sports throughout the country.
Those who attended had the chance to hear from head coach Josh Schertz and partner with players to run through a practice.
Bryce Weiler is the co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project. He explains why this organization and these events mean so much to him.
"It's important to me because I know that sometimes people with disabilities face obstacles and challenges. Really just showing the people with disabilities there are people out there who want you to be successful," said Weiler.
Weiler says that he hopes to continue coming to Indiana State for years to come.