Indiana State University baseball advances to Super Regionals after win over Iowa

  • Updated
Ind. State University baseball
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University's baseball team will advance to the Super Regionals.

On Sunday night, ISU went head-to-head with Iowa.

ISU won with a final score of 11 to 8.

This will be the Sycamore's first trip to the Super Regionals since 1986.

