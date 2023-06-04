Indiana State University baseball advances to Super Regionals after win over Iowa

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University's baseball team will advance to the Super Regionals.
On Sunday night, ISU went head-to-head with Iowa.
ISU won with a final score of 11 to 8.
This will be the Sycamore's first trip to the Super Regionals since 1986.
