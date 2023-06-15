Indiana State University approves tuition increase, budget; briefly discusses NCAA regionals backlash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana State University's 2023-2024 budget is now approved.
The approval came from Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting. It totals nearly $165 million. This year's budget was more than $173 million.
The drop in budget comes from ISU's prediction of a drop in enrollment. A drop in enrollment means less money will come into the school through tuition.
"The current fiscal year for 2022-2023 was built on a higher level of enrollment than what we are projecting for the fall of 2022," Diann McKee said. "So, we have to recapture that revenue within the budget."
The board approved tuition increases for the next two school years. In-state tuition will go up by $260 the first year and another $266 the second year. That puts both totals around $10,000 a year.
For a brief moment, the board also addressed the controversy surrounding the school's decision to not host the NCAA super regionals.
"I wish it would have been a collective community decision." City leaders, former ISU players disappointed Terre Haute will not host Super Regionals
Recently, Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard called for more local representation on the board. The board said they are simply listening.
"We are working with the president to create greater engagement with the community," Kathleen Cabello, board member, said.
Now, the university is looking ahead. McKee said the university is investing in the facilities and programs on campus to entice more students to come.
Even though tuition increases are on the way, she said the school will still be able to compete with other schools in the state.
"Even with a 2.75 increase," McKee said. "We are still very competitive. We will still be equal to or less than the traditional, 4 year residential campuses in the state."
A salary increase for faculty and employees is also included in the budget. The new fiscal year begins on July 1st.