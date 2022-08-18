Indiana State Rep. criticized for posting Nazi quote on social media visits CANDLES Holocaust Museum

YES, I recently posted a historically factual quote from the Minister of Propaganda of one of the most evil governments on earth.

I won't say the name of the party because apparently even mentioning any sort of history associated with that evil regime gets one labeled as such and a hot topic of the media.

It was a quote of him explaining how easy it is for evil to begin and to grow.

Why would one not want to learn from and understand this confession?

I offered nothing else, incorrectly thinking people would simply read the quote and THINK about it and the historical significance of it, but this was obviously assuming too much.

He explained that for evil to take hold and grow is to simply lie. And keep repeating the lie, as people will come to believe it. Also, people must be shielded from the consequences of the lie and that truth is the mortal enemy of the lie and the State that spreads the lie.

Now, I AM NOT COMPARING OUR GOVERNMENT TO THIS GOVERNMENT, only attempting to educate people on how evil can begin and the possible depth of the dark path it can lead to, that history shows can know no end.

It begins with lies.

It continues to grow with maintaining the lies and covering up the consequences of the lies.

It grows as the truth is attacked and suppressed and those that try to speak truth are attacked and their character gets called into question.

To repress dissent.

Just like the above mentioned architect of one of history's darkest moments explained it.

Lies are what happened right out in the open the past 2 years.

Dr. Birx with the CDC recently acknowledged that they KNEW the vaccine for a virus with a 99.4% survival rate was ineffective, yet they mandated it anyway.

They manipulated data to maintain the lie.

The definition of vaccine was changed.

To accommodate the lie.

Drug companies made over $100 BILLION on a vaccine that they have liability immunity for and the government just acknowledged they knew to be ineffective.

Long respected CDC VAERS vaccine data was covered up.

To maintain the lies.

The FDA tried aggressively to hide the vaccine date for 75 years.

To maintain the lies.

The economy was crushed and people that refused to take a vaccine that the government knew was ineffective lost their jobs and livelihood.

The lies continued.

The government knew that cloth masks without any standards did not work, yet they mandated them anyway.

The government knew that social distancing did not work, but they mandated it anyway.

They mandated knowingly ineffective plexiglass barriers.

To maintain the lies.

Businesses were declared either essential or non-essential, to provide importance to the lies.

All of this, to repeat the lies for over two years.

Trillions of dollars were printed to cover up the consequences of the lies.

Inflation exploded, giving the government even more control over a desperate population that now begs for the government to "do something".

Giving government even more control over the people through debt.

People that tried to ask basic rational questions about the lies were attacked, mocked and denigrated.

To repress dissent.

They were even accused of being a threat to society.

To repress dissent.

Safe, low cost, decades old therapeutics that had shown promise against the virus were mocked as being horse paste were attacked and denigrated.

People that tried to show the proof of their benefit were mocked and denigrated to protect the lie from the truth.

Remember, protecting the lies from the truth is paramount, as the truth is the enemy of the lies and the State spreading the lies.

Our federal government no longer responds to doing what is right, only to do what is necessary to maintain the lies and cover up the consequences of the lies.

And repress dissent.

Everything I laid out here is the truth, as I have consistently questioned and reported on the now acknowledged lies as they were being spread.

This does not make me a Nazi, only someone that understands history and is capable of reason, rational thought and intellectual honesty.

I do this because I love my country and I want to try to leave it a better place for future generations.

Please, wake up before it is too late.