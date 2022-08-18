 Skip to main content
Indiana State Rep. criticized for posting Nazi quote on social media visits CANDLES Holocaust Museum

Jim Lucas
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana politician who was criticized earlier this week for social media posts stopped in at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum on Thursday.

Earlier this week, State Representative Jim Lucas's posted the following quote on social media.

CANDLES released a statement condemning the post, see that full statement below. 

On Thursday, the museum released a statement saying Lucas visited the museum "on his own accord." In the written statement, museum officials said Lucas was eager to learn more about the museum and its founder Eva Kor.

(L to R): Trent Andrews, CANDLES staff; Troy Fears, CANDLES Executive Director, IN State Rep. Jim Lucas; Gwen Montgomery, CANDLES Staff; Catie Hann (Credit: CANDLES)

The statement from the museum goes on to say, "We better understand the events that unfolded earlier this week and appreciate opportunities to build stronger communities through conversations like we had today."

"I am very appreciative of Rep. Lucas for visiting CANDLES," Troy Fears, Executive Director, said. "And for his efforts to find out why we found his recent social media post problematic. We are always happy to engage in conversations that lead to a greater understanding of the Holocaust."

What led to this?

His opponent, Chad Harmon, shared a screenshot of the deleted social media post.

The original post showed a statement attributed to the Nazi party, specifically Joseph Goebbels, regarding the state using propaganda to lie.

The CANDLES Holocaust Museum released the following statement condemning the post.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lucas made a post on his Facebook page defending the statement.

