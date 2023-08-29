Indiana State Police warn public about new phone scam

The Indiana State Police Putnamville Post has received several concerns from people reporting an apparent phone scam.

The Putnamville Post receives numerous reports of phone scams each year, but this particular scam involves using the Putnamville State Police phone number and officers' names.

The scammer is using a Caller ID showing "Indiana State Police" with "765-653-4114", which is a phone number to the Putnamville State Police Post.

The scammer then identifies him/herself as an Indiana State Police Trooper and proceeds to tell the citizen that he/she is the victim of an ID theft, requesting a social security number. The Indiana State Police would NEVER ask for your social security number or personal information over the phone.

The ISP also remind the public to never give out personal information such as date of birth, social security number, or bank/credit card numbers.

The easiest way to keep from being scammed over the phone is to either ignore unsolicited calls from unknown callers or just hang up when something doesn't seem right.

Anyone who believes they've been a victim of a phone scam should immediately report the incident to local law enforcement agency and alert their bank as soon as possible so the payment can be stopped.