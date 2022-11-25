 Skip to main content
Indiana State Police warn of package thefts ahead of Cyber Monday

Package

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cyber Monday is just a couple of days away.

As those orders start arriving, your house could become a target for thieves.

You'll want to be careful when it comes to leaving those packages unattended on your porch.

Indiana State Police are saying to make sure you bring your packages inside this holiday season.

They say with more packages being ordered during the holiday season, there's more of a chance of them being stolen.

According to the Better Business Bureau, 1 in 3 Americans has had a package stolen at least once in their lives.

State police say there are several things you can do to minimize your risk.

Put a tracking number on your gift, so you can keep tabs on it before it arrives.

Have friends, family, or neighbors pick up your deliveries.

Require a signature for when your package arrives.

"If you're at work, have it delivered to your work location so therefore you're the one that's accepting the item," said Sgt. Matt Ames, the public information officer for Indiana State Police's Putnamville district.

Ames says that even if you'll be gone for the holidays, you can still take steps to keep your orders safe.

