Indiana State Police wants you to be prepared as you drive in winter conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the weather gets colder, News 10 wants to make sure you are prepared.
Indiana State Police says you need to make sure you have your vehicle prepared when you're driving.
This includes things like having proper tires on your car, good windshield wipers, and an emergency kit with you.
The emergency kit should have things like an extra phone battery, clothes, food, and jumper cables.
Indiana State Police tells News 10 if you are in an accident, you should stay in your car and call 911.