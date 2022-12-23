 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerous Cold. Strong and gusty winds resulting in
blowing and drifting snow. Light snow at times.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chill of -25 to -35
will be common tonight. Wind gusts will peak up to 45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Indiana State Police urge caution into the weekend, with roads still dangerous

  • Updated
  • 0
Icy Road

Midday Road Conditions 12.23

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police are still urging you to be cautious during your holiday travels.

Experts say it's not a good idea to be outside right now.

If you are going out, you need to take extra safety precautions.

Roads across the Wabash Valley are still very slick.

Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police says drivers have been pretty careful the last couple days.

He says there have been three slide offs on Interstate-70.

He says that's a lot better than state police expected.

Ames says it's important that if you're hitting the road for Christmas, you slow down and watch out for more ice.

He says if you don't, the consequences are steep.

"Keep taking the precautions, because I can tell you, all of a sudden you may be going down the road and you think everything's good to go that, hey, the roads are clear and all of a sudden you hit a black sheet of ice or you hit some regular ice, that's going to send you off into the ditch, and you're going to be in the ditch waiting for a tow truck," Ames said.

We'll continue to follow road conditions and let you know if anything changes.

