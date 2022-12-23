Indiana State Police urge caution into the weekend, with roads still dangerous

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police are still urging you to be cautious during your holiday travels.
Experts say it's not a good idea to be outside right now.
If you are going out, you need to take extra safety precautions.
Roads across the Wabash Valley are still very slick.
Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police says drivers have been pretty careful the last couple days.
He says there have been three slide offs on Interstate-70.
He says that's a lot better than state police expected.
Ames says it's important that if you're hitting the road for Christmas, you slow down and watch out for more ice.
He says if you don't, the consequences are steep.
"Keep taking the precautions, because I can tell you, all of a sudden you may be going down the road and you think everything's good to go that, hey, the roads are clear and all of a sudden you hit a black sheet of ice or you hit some regular ice, that's going to send you off into the ditch, and you're going to be in the ditch waiting for a tow truck," Ames said.
We'll continue to follow road conditions and let you know if anything changes.