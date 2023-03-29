Indiana State Police Special Operations deploys new K9s

BREMEN, Ind. - The Indiana State Police Special Operations Command (EOD) added two new K9 partners to its capabilities with the graduation of Explosive Detection Canines Remi and Remo.

Master Trooper Derek Fisher and K9 Remi along with Master Trooper Shea Teague and K9 Remo just completed a 10-week training program that culminated in an Explosives Detection Canine (EDC) certification. The team training prepares them for building searches, vehicle searches, explosive detection, luggage searches, and open area searches. More than 300 hours of training takes place in a variety of conditions and environments prior to the handler and K9 being certified.

The new teams will assist the Indiana State Police Special Operation (EOD) by responding to bomb threats, unattended articles, participating in high profile special events, and dignitary protective sweeps.

EDC teams play a critical role in protecting people and infrastructure from explosive threats. The Indiana State Police EDC teams attend special events like the State Fair, Indy 500, NCAA Football, and they routinely check State and local properties.

Master Trooper Derek Fisher is a member of the EOD team and serves as a Public Safety Bomb Technician and Explosive Detection Canine Handler. His previous K9 partner, Ritta, will retire this year and live at home. Fisher and K9 Remi live in St. Joseph County and are assigned to the Indiana State Police Special Operations North Zone.

Master Trooper Shea Teague is a member of the EOD team and serves as a Public Safety Bomb Technician and Explosive Detection Canine Handler. This is his first K9 partner.