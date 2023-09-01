Indiana State Police ramps up patrols for holiday weekend - here's what they are looking for

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police says it will increase patrols over the long Labor Day weekend.
ISP says it will be taking part in the Operation C.A.R.E. Program. C.A.R.E. stands for Combined Accident Reduction Effort. They will also take part in DUIEP, or Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project. Both are federally funded.
This will allow extra troops to take to the roads this weekend. They will focus on distracted, impaired and seatbelt violations.
Indiana State Police shared the following tips:
- Don’t drive distracted
- Avoid tailgating
- Use turn signals
- Obey the speed limit
- Make sure everyone is buckled up
- Don’t drive impaired by drugs or alcohol
Police add if you see a driver you think is impaired, call 911. You'll need to get a description of the vehicle, their direction of travel and if possible, a license plate number.