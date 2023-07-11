Escapee back in police custody

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -
An escapee wanted by police has been taken into custody.
Eric James King, from Paoli, was wanted for felony escape out of Martin County.
King was found Tuesday by officers on U.S. 231 in Daviess County.
Police say he refused to comply with officers and took off in a vehicle.
It is believed that King's vehicle ran out of gas and pulled into a private drive.
When officers located and attempted to take King into custody, he took control of a police vehicle.
Police say he used that vehicle to ram another police vehicle.
King took off in the stolen vehicle and eventually crashed in a field in southern Greene County.
After an extensive search of the area, police were unable to locate King.
But just before 5:00 Wednesday morning the Greene County Sheriff's Office told News 10 King had been taken into custody without incident.