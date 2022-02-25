Indiana State Police leader blasts GOP on gun permit repeal

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper
White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and
Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM
CST /1130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening and continue falling to 15.9 feet Saturday,
March 05.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper
White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and
Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM
CST /1130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Thursday was 23.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.0 feet Sunday,
March 06.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper
White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and
Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM
CST /1130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Thursday /8:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
22.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Thursday /8:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall into next
week.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana State Police leader blasts GOP on gun permit repeal

  • 0
INDIANA STATE POLICE SQUAD CAR

The Indiana State Police joins hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Indiana for the "Safe Family Travel" campaign. 

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal aiming to repeal Indiana’s handgun permit requirement was at least temporarily sidelined in Legislature on Thursday amid ongoing objections of major law enforcement groups and officials, including the head of the State Police.

The Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the bill late Wednesday during an eight-hour meeting that ended with three GOP senators joining committee Democrats in approving an amendment that a Republican supporter said “guts the bill completely.” Senate leaders killed that particular bill Thursday afternoon, but said the issue would still be debated and possibly adopted in the final weeks of this year’s legislative session.

The committee’s action followed testimony from officers with the Evansville and Fort Wayne police departments and leaders of the state Fraternal Order of Police, police chiefs association and county prosecutors association. They argued that eliminating the permit system would strip police of a screening tool for identifying dangerous people who shouldn’t have guns.

 

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, a Republican who previously served as sheriff of Hamilton County, was unusually pointed in his criticism of the Republican push to repeal the permit requirement.

“It’s often so easy to talk about your support for public safety,” Carter said. “But if you choose to support this bill, you will not be supporting us.”

Indiana currently requires people to obtain a license to carry a loaded handgun outside their own homes, businesses and cars, although people can generally carry rifles and shotguns without a permit. Twenty-one other states allow residents to carry handguns without permits, which gun rights advocates call “constitutional carry” in reference to the Second Amendment.

Rep. Ben Smaltz, a Republican sponsor of the bill from Auburn, said repealing the permit requirement would mean “the law-abiding citizen is not required to go through a process of asking permission, submitting to government investigation, supplying their fingerprints to enjoy a right.”

Carter blamed the “outside influence of national associations or political posturing” for pushing the permit repeal issue in the Legislature, where Republicans have better than two-thirds majorities in both the House and Senate.

“This is the problem with the supermajority. It stifles, prohibits and oftentimes limits public debate,” Carter said. “I sure hope you choose to show deference to law enforcement professionals who understand the magnitude and the frontline effects of this legislation, rather than the possibility of getting reelected or unelected the next primary.”

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment about where he stands on the proposal and Carter’s remarks.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said he has great respect for Carter but defended the support of state police from Republican lawmakers, pointing to the approval of record funding for the agency and improvement projects for the state police training academy.

“We’ve worked hand in hand with the state police,” Huston said. “I understand this is an emotional topic for Superintendent Carter. Just very disappointed his comments.”

Republican senators intend to take action on repealing the gun permit requirement ahead of the mid-March adjournment deadline for this year’s legislative session, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said.

“I don’t have any ability to tell you exactly what form that will be in, we’ll continue to debate and discuss that,” Bray said.

The bill that the House approved largely along party lines last month aimed to allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or having a dangerous mental illness. The revision adopted by the Senate committee would have kept the current permit requirement in place, while creating an automatic six-month provisional permit so that those who have submitted applications don’t have to wait perhaps weeks for granting of the final permit.

Committee Chairwoman Liz Brown of Fort Wayne was joined by Republican Sens. Mike Bohacek of Michigan City and Sue Glick of LaGrange in voting for the revised version.

The Senate didn’t take action last year on a similar bill that the House approved, but Bray said last week that the chamber would take up the issue as senators were trying to balance Second Amendment rights with the concerns from police.

Recommended for you