Indiana State Police is on the search for new troopers

INDIANA STATE POLICE SQUAD CAR

The Indiana State Police joins hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Indiana for the "Safe Family Travel" campaign. 

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking for a job in law enforcement, the Indiana State Police wants to hear from you.

The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for its 84th Recruit Academy.

People interested in becoming a state trooper can apply online. The deadline to apply is April 27.

You need to be at least 21 years old but not older than 40 years old.

After graduating from the academy, you'll earn a starting salary of $51,000.

If you're interested in applying, click on this link.

