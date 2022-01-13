 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Indiana State Police is hiring, and starting pay is set to increase soon

  • 0
INDIANA STATE POLICE SQUAD CAR

The Indiana State Police joins hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Indiana for the "Safe Family Travel" campaign. 

The Indiana State Police Department is looking for you to join its team. The department is hiring right now.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and U.S. citizens. A high school diploma or GED is also required. The applicant must also meet the minimum vision requirement. You must also have a valid driver's license.

You can apply online.

Starting July 1, the starting salary will be $51,000 a year. Troopers go through a 24-week long academy.

Indiana State Police tells us the department wants troopers that will help the community.

You can apply through March 27.

Recommended for you