Indiana State Police is hiring, and starting pay is set to increase soon

The Indiana State Police Department is looking for you to join its team. The department is hiring right now.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old and U.S. citizens. A high school diploma or GED is also required. The applicant must also meet the minimum vision requirement. You must also have a valid driver's license.
Starting July 1, the starting salary will be $51,000 a year. Troopers go through a 24-week long academy.
Indiana State Police tells us the department wants troopers that will help the community.
You can apply through March 27.