...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Near blizzard-like conditions at times from heavy snow
and winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Dangerous cold. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.


* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero will cause frostbite and
hypothermia even if outside for only a short time.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely this evening as
temperatures drop very rapidly while precipitation is ongoing
and roads are wet. This will cause significant travel
difficulty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Indiana State Police caution drivers for holiday travel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Despite the dangerously cold temperatures, thousands of people will be hitting the road tonight.

Indiana State Police troopers are asking motorists to be very careful as they head to their holiday destinations.

This severe weather is expected to include rain turning into ice, sub-zero temperatures, gusty winds, and snow.

Knowing the extreme weather conditions and dangerous icy roads,

Tiffani Shearer is delaying her holiday travel until the storm clears.

"So the ice is under the snow, so you don't know until a super icy patch, and once you hit that ice, you go out of control," said Shearer.

Sergeant Matt Ames with Indiana State Police says troopers will be working 12 hour shifts. 

Ames says holiday travel increases traffic, but they have to be on extra high alert with the forecast in mind.

"We do see a lot more traffic during the holidays. I've been out since 4:30 this morning. At 7am, it's like a light switch that got turned on, so much traffic on I-70 right now. They need to make sure they're ready to drive with a lot of patience," said Ames.

The Indiana State Police say speeding causes the most crashes on days like this. If you lose control, turn on your hazard lights, stay buckled, and call 911.

"Start to slide a little bit, don't slam on your breaks. That's when you need to be calm, taking the steering wheel and steering it towards the direction that the rear-end of the vehicle is coming," said Ames. 

Shearer says she's not taking any risks this holiday season. She plans to drive home when the roads are safer.

"When the storm hits, we may wait until Christmas Eve. I think we're supposed to get the worst of it tonight, so probably see how the weather hits and go from there," said Shearer.

For more road information, you can go here.

