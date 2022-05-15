TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- High school students will have the opportunity to experience what it's like to be a police officer.
Indiana State Police career camp is happening this summer at Vincennes University.
The camp will give students an in depth and hands on law enforcement experience. Troopers will show them what a day in the life looks like and explain what it takes to be an officer.
Students will participate in physical training, conduct their own crime scene investigation and hear from defense attorneys.
The camp will be held from June 19th to the 24th.
