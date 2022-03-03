 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana State Police accepting applications for 83rd Recruit Academy

  • 0
INDIANA STATE POLICE SQUAD CAR

The Indiana State Police joins hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Indiana for the "Safe Family Travel" campaign. 

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 83rd Recruit Academy. 

People who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm on Sunday, March 27, 2022.     

Effective July 1, 2022, the Trooper Trainee’s salary will increase to $47,000, plus approximately 200 hours of Paid Time Off and $3,800 of Paid Overtime during the academy.  The Probationary Trooper’s salary will increase to $51,000 and Troopers are eligible for Project Overtime.

Included Benefits:

  • Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.
  • Military and Law Enforcement service purchase options.
  • NEW take home patrol car issued after completing the FTO period (includes off-duty use).
  • Uniforms and over $9,000 of NEW equipment issued at no cost.
  • Three (3) hours of on-duty physical training per week.
  • 40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave.
  • Health/Vision/Dental and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees.
  • Lifetime pension and deferred compensation w/State matching.
  • Endless Opportunities and Career Advancement.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and Consideration Factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

  1. Must be a United States citizen.
  2. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Graduation date is December 15, 2022)
  3. Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
  4. Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.
  5. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.
  6. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).  

Current Law Enforcement Officers:

Current Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of May 26, 2022, if they choose, will be assigned to the District where they currently reside.

Current Out of State Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of May 26, 2022, if they choose, may be afforded their District of choice, if their home state certification is determined equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards. 

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting IndianaTrooper.com. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.

