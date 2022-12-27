Indiana state parks hosts First Day Hike

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parks all over the country are encouraging people to ring in the new year with a hike, and there are some in the Wabash Valley that you can visit.
Turkey Run State Park is just one park hosting the First Day Hikes event on January 1, 2023. Hoosiers are invited to join DNR officials on an educational hike through Rocky Hollow Trail number 3. The trail will feature a suspension bridge and rock formations.
Hikers can learn more about the geology of the rocks and get their steps in for the new year. The Turkey Run Inn will provide breakfast at 8:00 AM or brunch at 10:00 AM before the hike starts. After enjoying a nice breakfast or brunch, visitors can meet at the Nature Center at 11:00 AM to begin the hike.
Interpretive naturalist, Caroline Robinson, says that this is a great opportunity to create memories while learning about the world around us.
"We like to invite the public in a way to come here and appreciate it for what it is, but also understand what it is; and kind of lead us into the future to conserve it for people to come," said Robinson.
Other state parks in the Wabash Valley that are participating are: Greene-Sullivan State Forest, Shakamak State Park, Owen-Putnam State Forest, Raccoon SRA, McCormick Creek State Park, and Lieber SRA.
For more on the event and participating state parks in Indiana, click here.
For more parks around the country, click here.