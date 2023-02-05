Indiana State hopes to improve technology education

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University hopes to push technology education to the next level.
We've told you ISU President Deborah Curtis submitted a single capital budget request to lawmakers for 66 million dollars.
We asked Curtis more about the plan, and why it's necessary.
The money would be used to revamp the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology. Part of the building was built in 1980. Curtis says the layout is stuck in that time period.
She hopes to get the money so the facility can be adapted for the latest hands-on learning.
“It would also help attract Hoosiers into these high-demand fields in the technology arena in Indiana, which we so desperately need,” said President Curtis.
Curtis says Cyber Criminology is one program that would be housed in the renovated space. Lawmakers are still putting together the next budget.