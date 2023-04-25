Indiana State football team making plays and casting votes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are a week out from election day. As of Monday, only 2.2% of registered Vigo County voters have cast a ballot. That is according to Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman.
Newman says the early voter numbers are some of the lowest he has seen during his time as clerk.
"It's worrisome to me because I run the elections, but it should be worrisome to the people of Terre Haute," Newman said.
However, he says we could see those numbers rise in the next few days!
Another polling location has opened on Indiana State University's campus, and one group of ISU students is stepping up.
Kenneth Butler is a sophomore on the ISU Football Team. On Tuesday, he cast his first-ever ballot.
"I don't know how to put it in words. It feels awesome to place my opinion to the community," sophomore football player Kenneth Butler said.
He's not the only Sycamore player doing his part.
Two weeks ago, ISU Head Football Coach Curt Mallory had 50 of his players register to vote in Vigo County. On Tuesday, he put the ball into motion to get his men to the polls.
"Today was the day we worked through our schedule to get over and vote. A lot of those guys took it upon themselves," ISU Head Football Coach Curt Mallory said.
"We told them, we gave them the time, and most of them were over there doing it this morning."
Coach Mallory says he wants to communicate to his team how important voting is. Players like Butler are rallying behind him.
"He's really putting back into the community, and we really appreciate it, and so does everyone here in Terre Haute."
Coach Mallory wants his team to be leaders on and off the field.
"We wanted to do that as a program and get things started here on campus," Mallory said.
Some of the men are headed to the polls on Wednesday to finish the job! Coach Mallory hopes this will be an annual trip.
The voting center at ISU is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.