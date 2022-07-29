Indiana State Fair opens for the year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Fair is opening for the year.
This year's theme is Fun at the Speed of Summer and is automotive-focused. The fair will exhibit all things cars, from celebrity cars like the Batmobile and the Mystery Machine, to hands-on racing simulations.
If you want to check out what all this theme has to offer, you can find that here.
And if cars aren't really your speed, then you can always check out the rides, fair food, and dozens of events.
When planning your trip to the fair, keep in mind that it is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. It's running up to August 21. Gates open at nine in the morning and close from 10 to 11, depending on the day.
If you're looking to buy some tickets, you can find them here.