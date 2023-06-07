Indiana State Fair announces its first round of summer concerts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Are you ready for some summer music? The Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis has announced its first round of entertainment for 2023.
After buying a ticket to the fair, all of the shows are free.
You will get in on a first-come,first-serve basis. They all start at 7:30. See the schedule below:
- Clint Black - Friday, July 28
- Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure - Sunday, July 30
- Keith Sweat - Wednesday, August 2
- TobyMac - Sunday, August 6
- THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT - Saturday, August 12
- Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell - Friday, August 18
