Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all central
Indiana counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Indiana State Fair announces its first round of summer concerts

  • 0
Indiana State Fair returning after 2020 pandemic cancelation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Are you ready for some summer music? The Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis has announced its first round of entertainment for 2023. 

After buying a ticket to the fair, all of the shows are free. 

You will get in on a first-come,first-serve basis. They all start at 7:30. See the schedule below: 

  • Clint Black - Friday, July 28 
  • Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure - Sunday, July 30
  • Keith Sweat - Wednesday, August 2
  • TobyMac - Sunday, August 6
  • THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT - Saturday, August 12
  • Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell - Friday, August 18

Learn more about the fair here. 

