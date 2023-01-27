Indiana State Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences receives climate change and biodiversity research grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University's department of earth and environmental sciences is getting a boost to a new climate change project.
It received a $400,000 dollar grant for climate change and biodiversity research.
It's part of a $2.5 million national grant.
Professors and students will use this money to study biodiversity in Africa's great rift valley.
One professor involved with the project says it's a great opportunity for students.
"This sort of research we're doing is very that we're doing is very exciting. For us, we're reconstructing ancient food webs, which people have tried to do before, sort of, but they haven't been able to look at all the different components," said Dr. Jeffery Stone, an environmental geoscience professor at Indiana State who helped obtain the grant.
Stone says he hopes to travel to Africa with students within the next couple years.