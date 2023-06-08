Indiana State Board of Education approves new academic standards to equip students for success beyond high school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Board of Education has approved new academic standards aimed at preparing students for life after high school.
The streamlined K-12 Academic Standards in English/language arts, mathematics, social studies and science and computer science aim to prepare students with essential skills and traits necessary for students to be successful after high school graduation. State education officials have worked for months with educators and parents to streamline existing academic standards.
“Indiana’s Future-Focused Academic Standards represent months of collaboration and feedback from educators and parents about what truly matters for students both today and in the future,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “The streamlined academic standards complement our state’s ongoing work to ensure our K-12 system prepares every student with the knowledge and skills, as well as the connections to college and career pathways they need for long-term success, and are just one example of how Indiana is re-envisioning K-12 education.”
From here, the state will provide updated guidance, resources and professional development for educators. The department has listed the new standards by grade level online. LINK: https://www.in.gov/doe/students/indiana-academic-standards/
The State Board of Education also approved the other following academic standard changes:
- New Integrated STEM standards - Aligned with ongoing integrated STEM initiatives, Indiana’s new Integrated STEM Standards are intended to be embedded within instruction across content areas and courses, specifically focused on real-world problem-solving using inquiry-based learning and engineering design practices, which require critical thinking and collaboration skills.
- Health and Wellness, Physical Education and Fine Arts standards - This review was conducted pursuant to Indiana Code (IC) 20-31-3, which requires all standards to be reviewed at least once every six years. Standards for these subject areas were last reviewed in 2017.
- Early Learning standards - Formerly known as Indiana’s Early Learning Foundations, these standards were updated to ensure early learning settings are adequately preparing students for success in kindergarten and beyond and will now be reviewed on a six-year-cycle, similar to the academic standards for grades K-12.